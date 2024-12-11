 Japan Today
crime

Official at PM's office held for allegedly soliciting minors for sex

YOKOHAMA

A male official at the Japanese prime minister's office has been arrested on suspicion of soliciting two underage girls for sex, according to police.

Yukihiro Koizumi, 40, who was arrested on Monday, is suspected of engaging in sexual acts with two junior high school students in a parked car in Yokohama in April with a promise to pay them cash.

It is believed that the girls each received around 4,000 yen from Koizumi.

Koizumi, whom the students met through a friend, has admitted to the allegations, the police said.

How the J Government is using our taxes. Sadly.

It is believed that the girls each received around 4,000 yen from Koizumi.

Parking lot and 8,000 yen, that's how he ruined his life and those kids.

