Okayama police officer arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting female acquaintance

A 22-year-old police officer from Okayama City in Okayama Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of non-consensual sexual intercourse with a woman in her 20s in Shimane Prefecture.

Police said Yuto Otsuki is accused of allegedly forcing the woman to the floor at her home and sexually assaulting her between 10:30 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. on May 29, NTV reported.

The incident came to light the following day when a relative of the victim reported it to the police. Subsequent investigations led to Otsuki's arrest in Okayama on Saturday.

Otsuki and the victim were acquaintances but had no history of a romantic relationship, police said.

Police said Otsuki has denied the allegation, stating that the act was consensual.

According to the Okayama Prefectural Police, Otsuki was hired in April and holds the rank of patrol officer. He was a new recruit at the police academy and reportedly had no problems with his work performance. On May 29, the day of the incident, he had submitted a leave of absence request to the police academy, but his destination was not listed as Shimane Prefecture.

The Okayama Prefectural Police Internal Affairs Division issued a statement, saying: "We deeply regret that a police officer from our prefecture has been arrested. We will deal with this matter strictly, taking into account the progress of the investigation."

© Japan Today