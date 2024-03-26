Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Okinawan man, 2 others arrested for sending marijuana to rival music composer

NAGOYA

Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested three men, one a music composer, on suspicion of violating the Cannabis Control Act after they smuggled marijuana from the United States and sent some to a rival music composer in an attempt to put him out of business.

Among the three men, one suspect has been identified as Nao Yamashita, 26, a music composer from Naha City in Okinawa Prefecture, Kyodo News reported. Following his arrest on Monday, Yamashita told police that he mailed the illegal substance to his rival’s address so he would be investigated and his career ruined.

According to police reports, Yamashita and two accomplices searched for the composer’s address and found three men with the exact same name. The three suspects then mailed marijuana multiple times to the addresses between July and August of last year.

All of the suspects face allegations of conspiring to import approximately 0.99 grams of cannabis from the United States via Haneda airport on July 17, 2023. Customs officials discovered the illegal substance.

Nagoya Customs filed charges against the three men with the Nagoya District Prosecutors Office on Monday.

searched for the composer’s address and found three men with the exact same name. The three suspects then mailed marijuana multiple times to the addresses between July and August of last year.

What happened to those composer's address? Do they get the treatment where they need to make false confession?

they smuggled marijuana from the United States and sent some to a rival music composer in an attempt to put him out of business.

How they able to get into Japan? Weak border control?

