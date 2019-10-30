Olympic medalist referred to prosecutors for car collision, injuries

A Japanese Olympic medalist was referred to prosecutors on Tuesday for allegedly causing a collision, injuring six people and fleeing the scene to avoid drunk driving charges, police said.

Taku Hiraoka, a 24-year-old Japanese snowboarder who won bronze in the men's halfpipe at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, is suspected of causing injury through negligence and evading alcohol tests, as well as violating traffic laws, including the duty to come to the aid of others.

Hiraoka was allegedly driving around 9:55 a.m. on Sept 29 in Katsuragi, Nara Prefecture under the influence of alcohol and fled the scene after hitting a minicar, causing minor injuries to the 40-year-old female driver, and five others, between the ages of 4 and 85, who were near the scene.

According to the police, a classic car rally event to promote the fall's national road safety campaign was being held nearby at the time of the accident. Hiraoka, who was identified as the driver of the fleeing vehicle by eyewitnesses, told the police that he "was driving while looking at the crowd."

Hiraoka admitted to causing the collision but was not arrested after police deemed him not to be a flight risk.

Hiraoka had been drinking in Nara's neighboring prefecture of Osaka with friends the night before the accident and had slept for five hours before driving, his lawyer said.

Alcohol was detected in a breathalyzer test when the police questioned him on the day of the accident. He was staying at his parents' home in Gose, Nara Prefecture, at the time.

Police also sent to prosecutors on Tuesday papers concerning the woman driver of the minicar, who has been suspected of causing injuries through negligence to the five people nearby when she confused the accelerator for the brake.

© KYODO