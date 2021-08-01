Olympic vehicle injures 2 in suspected hit-and-run accident in Tokyo

An Olympic-related vehicle driven by a Games volunteer injured two people in a suspected hit-and-run incident on an expressway Sunday evening in Tokyo, police said Monday.

The vehicle, driven by a male volunteer in his 50s, hit two cars before leaving the scene at around 6 p.m., when it was transporting an Olympic staff member from Tokyo to Chiba Prefecture, according to the police.

The man was quoted by the police as saying, "I gave priority to transporting the Olympic staff member." The two injured women, who were riding in one of the cars hit by the Olympic-related vehicle, were taken to hospital, the police said.

Also on Sunday, a bus carrying 11 table tennis players from France and Australia was hit by a truck on the same expressway but no one was hurt, the police said.

The bus was heading to Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya Ward from the athletes' village. None of the athletes on the bus was scheduled to compete on Sunday, the police said.

© KYODO