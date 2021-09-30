Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Olympic volunteer referred to prosecutors over hit-and-run

TOKYO

A 56-year-old man who worked as a volunteer for the Tokyo Olympics was referred to prosecutors by police Thursday for allegedly injuring two women in a hit-and-run incident in August while carrying Games-related personnel.

The man from Kawasaki is suspected of driving a vehicle that ran into a truck from behind on an expressway in the Japanese capital and then hit another car about 5 kilometers down the road before leaving the scene, investigative sources said.

"I gave priority to transporting the Olympic staff member," the driver, who has admitted to the allegations, was quoted by the police as saying. He was transporting a Russian staff member from Tokyo to Chiba Prefecture, according to the sources.

The man told the police during an investigation that he had a stomach ache and felt dizzy before the accident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Aug 1, the sources said.

Following the accident, he was diagnosed by a doctor as having an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which causes a swelling in the main blood vessel running from the heart down through the stomach.

A woman in her 50s and her daughter in her 20s from Tokyo, who were riding in the second car hit by the accused's vehicle, sustained minor injuries.

The man was stopped by a police officer in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, where he had exited the expressway, after driving the damaged vehicle for more than 10 km.

