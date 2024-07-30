 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Athletes and team members lounge inside the Olympic Village in Paris. Image: AP
crime

Japanese athlete says jewelry, cash stolen from room at athletes village

0 Comments
PARIS

A Japanese rugby sevens player had jewelry and cash stolen from his room in the athletes village during the Paris Olympics, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

He reported the case to police a day earlier after his wedding ring, necklace and cash were gone when he returned to the room.

There have been numerous reports of theft taking place in the athletes village.

The Japanese Olympic Committee once again warned athletes and team staff to be careful with their valuables, following the incident.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Welcome to Paris, enjoying so far?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Haunted Houses In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Farm Tomita (Furano)

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways Marriage Proposals Are Different In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Akita’s Perfect 3-Day Winter Itinerary in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota Oiden Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Ofune Jomon Site

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Japanese Condom Brands: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

10 Cheap Accommodation Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Creepiest Real-Life Mysteries From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog