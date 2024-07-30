Japanese athlete says jewelry, cash stolen from room at athletes village

Athletes and team members lounge inside the Olympic Village in Paris.

A Japanese rugby sevens player had jewelry and cash stolen from his room in the athletes village during the Paris Olympics, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

He reported the case to police a day earlier after his wedding ring, necklace and cash were gone when he returned to the room.

There have been numerous reports of theft taking place in the athletes village.

The Japanese Olympic Committee once again warned athletes and team staff to be careful with their valuables, following the incident.

© KYODO