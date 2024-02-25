One dead, 2 injured in knife attack in Hokkaido convenience store

Police are seen outside the Seicomart store after three people were stabbed on Sunday morning.

A man died, while a woman and another man were injured in a knife attack in a convenience store in Sapporo, Hokkaido, on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 6:50 a.m. at the Seicomart Kita 31-jo store in Kita Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said they have arrested a 43-year-old unemployed man, Hirotaka Miyanishi, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Police said they received a call from a store employee saying there was a man brandishing a knife. By the time, police arrived, Miyanishi had stabbed three employees — a man in his 60s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s. All three were taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds, but the man in his 40s died.

Police said Miyanishi has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today