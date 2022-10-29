Newsletter Signup Register / Login
One killed, 16 injured in bus-car collision; car driver arrested

AICHI

Police in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury after the car she was driving collided head-on with a company microbus, killing one person and injuring 16 others on the bus.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 6 p.m. Friday. Chukyo TV reported that Sachiko Ban was driving her car the wrong way along a one-way road when she hit the bus head-on. The impact knocked the bus onto its side.

Elan Setlawan, a 28-year-old Indonesian temp worker on the bus, died of injuries received in the collision, while 16 others on the bus sustained minor injuries.

The microbus was taking employees back to their company accommodation at the time of the accident when Ban turned left at an intersection and hit the bus. The intersection has no traffic lights.

Ban, who was also injured, was arrested on Saturday. She was quoted by police as saying she wasn’t aware she was driving along a one-way road.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

