crime

One man dead, two others wounded after stabbing attack in Yokohama

1 Comment
YOKOHAMA

One man died and two other men were seriously wounded after being stabbed in Yokohama on Thursday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. on a street in Naka Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said two men, later identified as Thai citizens, were arguing with a group of Japanese men when a fight broke out in front of a Thai restaurant. Witnesses said the trouble apparently started after someone kicked over bicycles parked in front of the restaurant.

A passerby called 110 to report the trouble. Police said that when they arrived, three men were lying on the street, with knife wounds to their stomach and back. They were taken to hospital where one man died upon arrival. The other two are in a serious condition, police said, without giving details on their names or nationality.

Police said a 53-year-old Thai national, who works at the Thai restaurant, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said he has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he was in the restaurant when the trouble started.

1 Comment
Police said a 53-year-old Thai national, who works at the Thai restaurant, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said he has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he was in the restaurant when the trouble started.

Rather unprofessional of the police to be quoting what this man has said. Police forces should be gathering information to be sent to the Public Prosecutor, not the general public

2 ( +2 / -0 )

