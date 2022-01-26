Man killed, girlfriend injured by her ex-boyfriend who dies later in fire

A 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed and his 43-year-old girlfriend seriously wounded after they were apparently attacked by her 36-year-old former boyfriend outside their residence in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, on Tuesday night.

The suspect died in a fire 30 minutes later at his own apartment about 10 kilometers away in Yokkaichi City, Fuji TV reported.

Police said they received a call at around 10:30 p.m. from a resident in Kuwana reporting that screams could be heard in the neighborhood. When police arrived, they found Nobuyuki Ito, a company employee, collapsed on the road. Police said Ito had multiple knife wounds to his head. A short distance away, they found his girlfriend, bleeding from stab wounds to her back and chest.

Both victims were taken to hospital where Ito died about an hour later. His girlfriend remained in a serious condition on Wednesday. However, she was able to tell police that her former boyfriend had attacked them.

At around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a fire was reported at the apartment of the suspect. Police said a charred body, believed to be the suspect, was found in the ruins of the apartment after the blaze was extinguished.

Police said that on Jan 14, Ito and his girlfriend had filed a complaint against the man because he had been stalking the woman. He was issued a restraining order.

© Japan Today