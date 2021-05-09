Newsletter Signup Register / Login
One-year-old child found dead in car; mother unconscious in suspected murder-suicide bid

AICHI

A one-year-old boy was found dead and his 24-year-old mother unconscious in a car in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday in what police was a murder-suicide attempt.

According to police, Hinami Fujiyama and her son Toshi were found in the back seat of a car in the parking lot of a sports ground at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A police patrol found the car after Fujiyama’s husband and parents called police at around 10 p.m. to report that they hadn’t been able to contact her.

Police said the car doors were locked and the windows sealed with tape. There were remnants of burned charcoal briquettes inside the car.

Fujiyama and her son were taken to hospital where the boy was pronounced dead. His mother remained unconscious on Sunday, police said.

Again with the crazy Japanese mother's, it's scary. Awful for that child who never got to experience so much of life.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

RIP kid, he could've done so much in life. She could've surrendered the kid to her relatives or someone else. I'll never get used to reading such news like this, sad.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

