"Osaka court fines man for putting 2-month-old son in freezer"

The Osaka District Court on Monday fined a man 300,000 yen for briefly putting his 2-month-old son in the freezer compartment of a fridge in a hotel guest room in April last year.
Tatsuji Nishioka, 43, who was convicted of assault, admitted he put the boy in the fridge freezer in his guest room in the southwestern city of Fukuoka, but said it was "only for a short duration to take pictures," insisting his actions should not be viewed as a crime.
The court only ordered him to pay a fine, which met the full amount demanded by prosecutors, as it did not acknowledge that the boy suffered health problems afterward.
Judge Yuko Okubo dismissed Nishioka's defense of his actions as "unreasonable," saying that children of such a young age are not capable of regulating body temperature and that his son could have suffered frostbite and hypothermia.
According to the ruling, Nishioka put the boy, his second son, in the freezer in the hotel room in mid-April last year. The prosecutors said the freezer operated at minus 18 C and that the child was only wrapped only in a baby blanket.
The boy was temporarily placed in the custody of a child welfare center in September last year. According to the Osaka prefectural police, evidence of what appeared to be abuse of the child was found on his smartphone and laptop.© KYODO
6 Comments
Dango bong
society is progressively getting dumb and dumber for Instagram views.
dbsaiya
Child was in temporary custody in September, where is the child now? This report is incomplete without providing information on the safety of the child.
Asiaman7
Using that logic, every parent briefly taking a 2-month-old outside in Japan’s summer heat is putting them at risk of heat stroke. Shall we start arresting?
Parents often do wacky things with their children. But they usually love them immensely and would not ever intentionally put them in harm’s way.
Wouldn’t the time of the Osaka prosecutors be better used releasing the documents compiled by Finance Ministry official Toshio Akagi, who committed suicide after suffering from depression because he felt pressured to falsify documents in the Moritomo Gakuen scandal, erasing any mention of Akie Abe, the wife of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe?
The Osaka prosecutors have a choice in how they use their time, and unfortunately they appear to be using their time to chase down parents for wacky behavior instead of instead of pubic officials for apparently corrupt behavior.
Eastman
so instagram shutter chance for shot from child in freezer costs 300.000JPY?
weird and insane.people are getting really dumb...
shogun36
What an idiot.
The punishment should be to put him in an enclosed freezer, “just for a few minutes” and have pictures taken of him for likes.
And let me guess. He has even bigger morons for friends and relatives, that they would like such a ridiculous pic.
Someone please snip this fool before he reproduces even more.
William Bjornson
"Osaka court fines man for putting 2-month-old son in freezer"
Reading the story after reading the headline was actually a relief!
"society is progressively getting dumb and dumber for Instagram views."
It's like the old joke: "Everyone around me seems to be getting stupider." "Nah, you're just getting to know them better..."
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Fines only ?
Thats disappointing !
The bad daddy should be imprisoned.
Yrral
Lots of people show poor , judgement out just being ignorant,it something in their head that do not click