Photo: OSAKA PREFECTURAL POLICE
crime

Osaka police ask public for help on girl missing for 15 years

OSAKA

Osaka prefectural police on Sunday appealed to the public for any information that might help them find out what happened to a nine-year-old girl who went missing on May 20, 2003 in the town of Kumatori near Osaka Bay.

Police handed out posters at Nankai Electric Railway’s Nanba Station, featuring photos of Yuri Yoshikawa who is believed to have been abducted while she was on her way home from school. No trace of her has been found since.

Yuri’s 57-year-old mother Miwako also handed out posters in Osaka Minami near the station in Chuo Ward.

During the past 15 years, police have followed up on thousands of leads and there is a 3 million yen reward offered for information concerning Yuri’’s fate.

Police said the only tangible lead they have is that a Toyota Crown was seen driving away from the area where Yuri is believed to have been abducted, with a male driver and a young girl in the front passenger seat.

Anyone with any information is asked to call  the Izumisano police station at 0724-64-1234.

