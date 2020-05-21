Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Osaka police ask public for help on girl missing for 17 years

OSAKA

Osaka prefectural police on Wednesday appealed to the public for any information that might help them find out what happened to a nine-year-old girl who went missing on May 20, 2003 in the town of Kumatori near Osaka Bay.

Usually, each year on May 20, police and support groups of Yuri Yoshikawa's family hand out posters at Nankai Electric Railway’s Nanba Station, but this year were unable to do so because of the coronavirus. Instead, police posted videos online asking the public for any information that might help them.

Yoshikawa is believed to have been abducted while she was on her way home from school. No trace of her has been found since.

During the past 17 years, police have followed up on thousands of leads and there is a 3 million yen reward offered for information concerning Yuri’s fate.

Police said the only tangible lead they have is that a Toyota Crown was seen driving away from the area where Yuri is believed to have been abducted, with a male driver and a young girl in the front passenger seat.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Izumisano police station at 072-464-1234.

Whoever harms a child is nothing but the scum on earth. Hope she's alive.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I can't imagine the pain the family is still feeling.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

