Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Osaka prefectural police
crime

Osaka police ask public for help on girl missing since 2003

1 Comment
OSAKA

Osaka prefectural police on Sunday appealed to the public for any information that might help them find out what happened to a nine-year-old girl who went missing on May 20, 2003, in the town of Kumatori near Osaka Bay.

Usually, each year, police and support groups of Yuri Yoshikawa's family hand out posters at Nankai Electric Railway’s Nanba Station. On Sunday, her 62-year-old mother Miwako was among those who handed out flyers to commuters at the station.

Yoshikawa is believed to have been abducted while she was on her way home from school. No trace of her has been found since.

During the past 20 years, police have followed up on thousands of leads and there is a 3 million yen reward offered for information concerning Yuri’s fate.

Police said the only tangible lead they have is that a white Toyota Crown was seen driving away from the area where Yuri is believed to have been abducted, with a male driver and a young girl in the front passenger seat.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Izumisano police station at 072-464-1234.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

3 million is helpful but 6 or 10 is even better, money talks for those who know something about the child but are holding off or afraid of the risks. Feel so sorry for the mother and the family this must be a life time Torture for them.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo