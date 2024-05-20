 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Image: Osaka Prefectural Police
crime

Osaka police ask public for help on girl missing since 2003

OSAKA

Osaka prefectural police on Monday appealed to the public for any information that might help them find out what happened to a nine-year-old girl who went missing on May 20, 2003, in the town of Kumatori near Osaka Bay.

Police and support groups of Yuri Yoshikawa's family handed out about 5,000 flyers at Nankai Electric Railway’s Nanba Station.

Yoshikawa is believed to have been abducted while she was on her way home from school. No trace of her has been found since.

During the past 20 years, police have followed up on thousands of leads and there is a 3 million yen reward offered for information concerning Yuri’s fate.

Police said the only tangible lead they have is that a white Toyota Crown was seen driving away from the area where Yuri is believed to have been abducted, with a male driver and a young girl in the front passenger seat.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Izumisano police station at 072-464-1234.

