Osaka police mistakenly arrest man in revenge porn case

Osaka Prefectural Police revealed this week that they mistakenly arrested a man over a revenge porn case and detained him for 42 days.
The man, who is in his 20s, was later released with an apology from the prefectural police, Kyodo News reported. Police said they now believe someone pretended to be the man on social media, threatening to post sexually explicit photos of the man’s former girlfriend online unless she paid him money.
The woman, who is in her 20s, consulted with police in late March after receiving revenge porn threats from an anonymous source and learning that indecent photos of her had been posted on Instagram.
The images were sent from several accounts. Police said they suspected the woman’s former boyfriend because some of the accounts used his surname, and arrested him on April 12 for attempted extortion. However, they did not check the sender's IP addresses.
The man vehemently denied the allegation while in custody and said he he did not possess any indecent photos of the woman.
He was held until May 2 when he was re-arrested on suspicion of violating the anti-revenge porn law. However, he was released without indictment on May 23, after a follow-up investigation found that none of the social media accounts which posted the images belonged to him and that the woman's face had been superimposed onto images of other women.
Police officially apologized to him on Monday.
Shirokuma4812
Official apology?? LOL. They held him for 42 days. He probably lost his job?
wallace
He should be compensated for his ordeal.
Rodney
in Japan, the whole family is shamed and lose their jobs.
smithinjapan
"Police officially apologized to him on Monday."
Awwww... a heart-warming end to the story. They officially apologized, so he will now get his job back, now get his reputation back, all the worries about him having gone missing without a word will suddenly be relieved, and he'll be rewarded all monetary loses over the 42 days PLUS a little bonus for his trouble, no doubt.
The police, on the other hand, will still maintain they have a 99% conviction rate, they never ever force confessions, they act only in just manners, they don't need cameras in interrogation rooms, etc. Well done, Keystones! Of course, someone will retire, and younger police will be forced to do menial tasks for a while. But, again, a heart-warming end to the story.
sakurasuki
They just don't care where hard evidence can lead them, all they need is potential suspect.
Then force him to falsely confess, which common practice in Japan.
Using multiple arrest so they can get better chance for false confession, same method over again.
What ol' Jack Burton always says
Revenge porn ?
What the ?
Sounds painful
sakurasuki
In Japan bowing can settle million or even billion ordeal, case closed.