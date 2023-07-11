Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Osaka police mistakenly arrest man in revenge porn case

7 Comments
OSAKA

Osaka Prefectural Police revealed this week that they mistakenly arrested a man over a revenge porn case and detained him for 42 days.

The man, who is in his 20s, was later released with an apology from the prefectural police, Kyodo News reported. Police said they now believe someone pretended to be the man on social media, threatening to post sexually explicit photos of the man’s former girlfriend online unless she paid him money.

The woman, who is in her 20s, consulted with police in late March after receiving revenge porn threats from an anonymous source and learning that indecent photos of her had been posted on Instagram.

The images were sent from several accounts. Police said they suspected the woman’s former boyfriend because some of the accounts used his surname, and arrested him on April 12 for attempted extortion. However, they did not check the sender's IP addresses.

The man vehemently denied the allegation while in custody and said he he did not possess any indecent photos of the woman.

He was held until May 2 when he was re-arrested on suspicion of violating the anti-revenge porn law. However, he was released without indictment on May 23, after a follow-up investigation found that none of the social media accounts which posted the images belonged to him and that the woman's face had been superimposed onto images of other women.

Police officially apologized to him on Monday.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

7 Comments
Login to comment

Official apology?? LOL. They held him for 42 days. He probably lost his job?

7 ( +8 / -1 )

He should be compensated for his ordeal.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

He probably lost his job?

in Japan, the whole family is shamed and lose their jobs.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

"Police officially apologized to him on Monday."

Awwww... a heart-warming end to the story. They officially apologized, so he will now get his job back, now get his reputation back, all the worries about him having gone missing without a word will suddenly be relieved, and he'll be rewarded all monetary loses over the 42 days PLUS a little bonus for his trouble, no doubt.

The police, on the other hand, will still maintain they have a 99% conviction rate, they never ever force confessions, they act only in just manners, they don't need cameras in interrogation rooms, etc. Well done, Keystones! Of course, someone will retire, and younger police will be forced to do menial tasks for a while. But, again, a heart-warming end to the story.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

However, they did not check the sender's IP addresses.

They just don't care where hard evidence can lead them, all they need is potential suspect.

The man vehemently denied the allegation while in custody

Then force him to falsely confess, which common practice in Japan.

He was held until May 2 when he was re-arrested on suspicion of violating the anti-revenge porn law.

Using multiple arrest so they can get better chance for false confession, same method over again.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Revenge porn ?

What the ?

Sounds painful

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He should be compensated for his ordeal.

In Japan bowing can settle million or even billion ordeal, case closed.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

From Lease to Keys: Buying Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog