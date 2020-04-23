Osaka police officer arrested for keeping ¥10,000 note turned in by 2 brothers

A 21-year-old Osaka police officer has been arrested on suspicion of embezzlement after he kept a 10,000-yen banknote handed in by two brothers.

According to police, Takumi Nozawa, who works in the Community Affairs Division at a police station in Joto Ward, has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was quoted as saying he needed the money for living expenses.

On April 16, a 14-year-old junior high school boy and his 11-year-old brother found the banknote on the street and gave it to Nozawa who was on patrol at the time. Police said Nozawa pocketed the money without filing any paperwork for the lost property.

The boys told their mother about the money, and she contacted the Joto Police Station on April 20 to ask why police did not take a statement. She was told no lost-and-found money had been recorded.

