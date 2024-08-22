Osaka police sergeant arrested for assaulting station security guard after drinking party

Osaka prefectural police have arrested a 51-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of assaulting a station security guard on Thursday afternoon.

Police quoted the officer, Hiroshi Yokohama, as saying he was drunk and doesn’t remember the incident, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Yokoyama, who works at the Takaishi Police Station Community Affairs Division, was arrested at JR Tennoji Station in Osaka. Police said he was drunk and being looked after by a station employee at around 4 p.m., when he became violent and assaulted a station security guard in his 60s by slapping him in the face. The station employee and security guard subdued Yokoyama until police arrived.

According to police, Yokoyama was off duty after finishing his shift and attended a welcome and farewell party for station community affairs employees from around noon. He was in a drunken state when he got off the train at the station.

Inspector General Hironori Tsugawa Hironori said, "This is unacceptable behavior for a police officer. We will take strict action based on the results of our investigation.”

