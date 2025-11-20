 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Over 100 cases of abuse confirmed at nursery school, including chopsticks being thrust into child's mouth

1 Comment
FUKUOKA

A nursery school in Tagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, has been issued an improvement order from the prefecture and city for allegations of abuse and other incidents by at least 10 nursery school teachers between July and August of this year.

According to a report submitted by Matsubara Nursery School on Thursday, over 100 cases of inappropriate behavior were captured on security cameras over a two-month period, NTV reported

One case involved a staff member sticking chopsticks into a child's mouth while he was eating.

Reina Nakamura, 25, a former nursery school teacher, was arrested on suspicion of injuring a boy and was indicted on Thursday.

According to police, on July 23, Nakamura is accused of punching the child in the face and other parts of the body multiple times, grabbing him around the neck and pulling him backwards, causing him to fall.

Furthermore, on August 4, Nakamura is also suspected of assaulting the same child at the nursery school by punching him in the head, slapping him in the face multiple times, and hitting him multiple times on the head with a cardboard box.

After the August incident, the victim's father filed a police report, and an investigation of security camera footage from the nursery led to Nakamura's arrest.

Twelve nursery school teachers resigned one after another over the past two years due to feuds with the school's director.

In its report, the nursery school cited staff shortages due to the retirement of a nursery school teacher as a cause of the inappropriate childcare, and stated that it would take measures to prevent a recurrence of abusive behavior, such as hiring new nursery school teachers and having more than two teachers teach each class.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

According to police, on July 23, Nakamura is accused of punching the child in the face and other parts of the body multiple times, grabbing him around the neck and pulling him backwards, causing him to fall.

Furthermore, on August 4, Nakamura is also suspected of assaulting the same child at the nursery school by punching him in the head, slapping him in the face multiple times, and hitting him multiple times on the head with a cardboard box.

Vile, sick woman.

Put her in a prison with male lifers for a couple of years. Let the guys in there "sort her out".

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog