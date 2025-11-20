Over 100 cases of abuse confirmed at nursery school, including chopsticks being thrust into child's mouth

A nursery school in Tagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, has been issued an improvement order from the prefecture and city for allegations of abuse and other incidents by at least 10 nursery school teachers between July and August of this year.

According to a report submitted by Matsubara Nursery School on Thursday, over 100 cases of inappropriate behavior were captured on security cameras over a two-month period, NTV reported

One case involved a staff member sticking chopsticks into a child's mouth while he was eating.

Reina Nakamura, 25, a former nursery school teacher, was arrested on suspicion of injuring a boy and was indicted on Thursday.

According to police, on July 23, Nakamura is accused of punching the child in the face and other parts of the body multiple times, grabbing him around the neck and pulling him backwards, causing him to fall.

Furthermore, on August 4, Nakamura is also suspected of assaulting the same child at the nursery school by punching him in the head, slapping him in the face multiple times, and hitting him multiple times on the head with a cardboard box.

After the August incident, the victim's father filed a police report, and an investigation of security camera footage from the nursery led to Nakamura's arrest.

Twelve nursery school teachers resigned one after another over the past two years due to feuds with the school's director.

In its report, the nursery school cited staff shortages due to the retirement of a nursery school teacher as a cause of the inappropriate childcare, and stated that it would take measures to prevent a recurrence of abusive behavior, such as hiring new nursery school teachers and having more than two teachers teach each class.

