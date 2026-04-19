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crime

Over 200 Japanese firms have paid ransomware attackers; 60% fail to recover data

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TOKYO

At least 222 Japanese companies have paid ransomware attackers in the past, yet about 60 percent of them still failed to recover their data, according to a recent survey.

Of 1,107 firms that responded to a January survey by the Japan Institute for Promotion of Digital Economy and Community, 507 reported being hit by ransomware attacks, in which hackers block access to data and demand payment to restore it.

Of companies that paid the attackers, 83 were able to restore their systems and data, while 139 were not. Conversely, 141 firms reported being hit by ransomware attacks but restoring their systems and data without paying.

Experts say ransoms should not be paid because they fund criminal organizations. The institute noted that the survey results underscore the reality that "paying a ransom does not guarantee data recovery."

About half of the companies that experienced ransomware attacks said that their financial losses, including ransom payments and system recovery costs, ranged from 1 million yen to less than 50 million yen. Meanwhile, 16 percent reported little to no damage, while 4.3 percent of the firms experienced losses of 1 billion yen or more.

The survey also showed that restoration usually took between one week to a month, as reported by 176 of the affected companies. In contrast, some companies said their data was not restored even after three months.

Yukimi Sota, of the Japanese subsidiary of U.S. cybersecurity firm Proofpoint, recommended keeping security software updated and said, "It is also vital to back up your data regularly to minimize damage."

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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This is another reason to amend article 9 which limits Japans ability to strike back. As these attacks increase from not just criminal organizations, but also state sponsored attacks.

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