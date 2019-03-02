Pachinko parlor robbed of ¥4 mil

A man stole 4 million yen from a pachinko parlor in Yokoshibahikari town, Chiba Prefecture, early Saturday, police said.

According to police, at around 12:30 a.m., two employees had closed the establishment and were leaving through the back door when a man wearing a helmet threatened them with a knife and ordered them back inside.

The two employees told police the intruder ordered them to be quiet and hand over the cash from the office safe, Fuji TV reported. He then bound their hands and feet with tape and left.

An alarm was activated and the security company sent a guard to the pachinko parlor where he found the employees unharmed.

© Japan Today