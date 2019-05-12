Pachinko parlor robbed of ¥6.3 mil in Shizuoka Pref

A pachinko parlor in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, was robbed of 6.3 million yen early Sunday, police said.

According to police, the robbery occurred at around 12:50 a.m. The manager told police he had just closed the establishment and was leaving the second-floor office when he was approached by a knife-wielding man who ordered him back into the office, Fuji TV reported.

The man told him to open the safe and put the money in a bag. He then ran away. The manager was not injured.

The robber is described as being about 170 cms tall and was wearing a black top, cap and white face mask.

