Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Parents arrested after leaving daughters, aged 3 and 1, at home alone for 11 days

12 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

Police in Kagoshima said Friday they have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man and his 24-year-old wife on suspicion of parental neglect after they left their two daughters, aged 3 and 1, in their apartment for 11 days.

According to police, the couple, Mitsugi Yamamoto and his wife Kazuki, who is a temp worker, have admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. They were quoted as saying they stayed in a business hotel for 11 days because they wanted to spend some time together.

Police said the children were left at home between July 11 and July 21. The parents went back on several occasions to feed them and then returned to the hotel.

On the night of July 21, the 3-year-old was seen wandering by herself on the street near the apartment. A passerby notified police and she was taken into protective custody. Three hours later, police went to the apartment and found the girl’s younger sister.

Police said both children were taken to hospital for a check-up and do not have any life-threatening injuries.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

12 Comments
Login to comment

Horrific. Inexcusable. Unforgivable.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Sickos. Get those kids out of there and throw those losers in the slammer.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Wow. I'm not one to judge parents. I'm not a particularly good parent myself, but 11 hours seems like an atrocity. 11 days is unfathomable for me.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Parents arrested after leaving daughters, aged 3 and 1, at home alone for 11 days

That are not parents! What kind of life is set for these kids? To be placed into an orphanage or to be neglected by these two selfish idiots?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

On the night of July 21, the 3-year-old was seen wandering by herself on the street near the apartment. A passerby notified police and she was taken into protective custody. Three hours later, police went to the apartment and found the girl’s younger sister.

Thank goodness they found the 1 year old. I am not sure a lost 3 year old would be able to say his name and address. Needless to say these children should not be returned to the parents.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This is obviously not a recent phenomenon. Japan wonders why this is happening now? Well, look at the TV shows showing 3 years old walking long distances to the store by themselves to run errands for their parents. Then after returning the parents are crying and proud of their children.

These young irresponsible parents with no support systems see this on TV and believe if the kids can do that then they can wash, feed and watch themselves too!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Speechless.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is a classic case where the man is not the biological father of those children.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Thank goodness they found the 1 year old. I am not sure a lost 3 year old would be able to say his name and address. Needless to say these children should not be returned to the parents.

The police probably took the child to the same spot where they found her and asked her to lead them to their place. It also meant that the door was unlocked. What if the one-year got out too?

I have no doubt that the 3-year old went outside looking for their parents after the last visit.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There are so many options to "spend time alone" without leaving your kids by themselves!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If you dont want kids give them to me.... this is BS parenting!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Lock these two child abusers away for many years. Pure, disgusting evil. Ban the animals from any future contact with the little kids. I just hope the poor girls are OK.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog