Parents arrested after leaving daughters, aged 3 and 1, at home alone for 11 days

Police in Kagoshima said Friday they have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man and his 24-year-old wife on suspicion of parental neglect after they left their two daughters, aged 3 and 1, in their apartment for 11 days.

According to police, the couple, Mitsugi Yamamoto and his wife Kazuki, who is a temp worker, have admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. They were quoted as saying they stayed in a business hotel for 11 days because they wanted to spend some time together.

Police said the children were left at home between July 11 and July 21. The parents went back on several occasions to feed them and then returned to the hotel.

On the night of July 21, the 3-year-old was seen wandering by herself on the street near the apartment. A passerby notified police and she was taken into protective custody. Three hours later, police went to the apartment and found the girl’s younger sister.

Police said both children were taken to hospital for a check-up and do not have any life-threatening injuries.

