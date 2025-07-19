Parents arrested for abandoning three young children at home for 6 1/2 hours

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 30-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife on suspicion of parental neglect after they left their three young children at home for 6 1/2 hours while they went out shopping and dining.

Police said Hiroki Ogasawara, a restaurant employee, and his wife Rio, a part-timer worker, are accused of leaving their son, who is in elementary school, and two preschool-aged daughters alone in their apartment in Toyohira Ward between 1 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, NHK reported.

A neighbor called 110 at 7 p.m. after hearing the boy on the balcony of the apartment repeatedly cry out for his parents.

The maximum daytime temperature in Sapporo on Wednesday was 30.6°C.

The children were taken to hospital but a medical examination revealed that they were in good health and had not suffered from heat exhaustion or dehydration.

Police said the children have been placed in protective custody.

