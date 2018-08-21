Parents arrested for abusing 1-month-old son

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 31-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife on suspicion of abusing their one-month-old son in June 2017.

According to police, Kazushi Higashie, a nutritionist, and his wife Marina abused their then one-month-old son between June 12 and June 21 last year at their house in Nishikyo Ward, fracturing his right thigh and breaking his right leg, Fuji TV reported.

After they took the boy to hospital, a doctor contacted the local child welfare center about a case of possible abuse. The center then notified police.

Police said Higashie has admitted to abusing the boy but his wife has denied the charge.

