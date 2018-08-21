Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Parents arrested for abusing 1-month-old son

0 Comments
KYOTO

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 31-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife on suspicion of abusing their one-month-old son in June 2017.

According to police, Kazushi Higashie, a nutritionist, and his wife Marina abused their then one-month-old son between June 12 and June 21 last year at their house in Nishikyo Ward, fracturing his right thigh and breaking his right leg, Fuji TV reported.

After they took the boy to hospital, a doctor contacted the local child welfare center about a case of possible abuse. The center then notified police.

Police said Higashie has admitted to abusing the boy but his wife has denied the charge.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog