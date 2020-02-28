Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Parents arrested for abusing 2-month-old daughter

2 Comments
OSAKA

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man from Habikino and a 21-year-old woman, who works part-time at a restaurant in Fujidera, on suspicion of abusing their two-month-old daughter.

According to police, the two abused the baby girl between early January and earlier this week, Sankei Shimbun reported. The infant suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage and a fractured rib.

Police said the baby is in a stable condition in hospital but doctors said there is a possibility that she will suffer after-effects.

The abuse came to light after the baby’s parents brought her to the hospital on Wednesday. The hospital notified a child welfare center about a case of possible child abuse and the center contacted police. The parents were arrested on Thursday.

Police said they have denied abusing the child, but refused to say how she got her injuries.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

I feel so bad for the baby. These people have no rights to bring a baby into this world. They need lock these two for life because they are just parasites

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"The infant suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage and a fractured rib". what on earth are these two thinking of? what are they doing with a child?? I hope the baby recovers and these two clowns need to go to parenting classes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Is it safe to visit Japan as the coronavirus cases increase?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 8, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms around Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel