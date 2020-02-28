Parents arrested for abusing 2-month-old daughter

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man from Habikino and a 21-year-old woman, who works part-time at a restaurant in Fujidera, on suspicion of abusing their two-month-old daughter.

According to police, the two abused the baby girl between early January and earlier this week, Sankei Shimbun reported. The infant suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage and a fractured rib.

Police said the baby is in a stable condition in hospital but doctors said there is a possibility that she will suffer after-effects.

The abuse came to light after the baby’s parents brought her to the hospital on Wednesday. The hospital notified a child welfare center about a case of possible child abuse and the center contacted police. The parents were arrested on Thursday.

Police said they have denied abusing the child, but refused to say how she got her injuries.

