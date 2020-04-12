Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Parents arrested for abusing 3-year-old son

MIE

Police in Odai, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old man and his 23-year-old wife on suspicion of abusing their three-year-old son by pressing lit cigarettes against his right arm, hand and other parts of his body.

Police said the boy’s father, Shota Kinoshita, a company employee, has admitted to the charge, but his wife Yuna, also a company employee, has partially denied involvement, saying she saw what was going on but did not actually do anything to the child herself.

According to police, the boy was abused several times between March 18 and March 23 at home. He was taken to hospital to be treated for burns to 10 parts of his body. The hospital contacted a child welfare center about a case of possible child abuse and the center notified police.

Kinoshita and his wife were married last December.

