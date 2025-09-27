 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Parents arrested for assaulting 2-year-old daughter, failing to provide her with medical treatment, resulting in her death

1 Comment
WAKAYAMA

A 26-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife have been arrested on suspicion of abusing their 2-year-old daughter and failing to provide her with necessary medical treatment, resulting in her death.

According to police, Haru Taira, a construction worker, and his wife, Nanami, who is unemployed, are accused of assaulting their daughter Runa at their apartment in Wakayama City between last fall and early July, NHK reported. The couple have since moved to Kinokawa City in Wakayama Prefecture.

On the morning of July 10, Nanami called 119, and said her daughter was suffering from heatstroke and not breathing.

At the hospital, doctors noticed bruises on Runa's body and a cut on her chin. Nanami told the hospital that Runa had suffered bruises because she had fallen off a jungle gym a week earlier. 

Runa died later that day. The cause of death was traumatic shock.

A CT scan performed on her also revealed a fractured jaw, and the hospital notified the police.

Police said Runa weighed approximately 6 kg, about half the average weight for a 2-year-old.

Police said both parents, who were arrested on Friday, have admitted to the allegation and quoted them as saying they didn't take Runa to a hospital for fear of being suspected of abuse.

They also admitted that they did not provide her with enough food, and hit her in the face and head, police said.

Regarding the jaw injury, Nanami told police she slammed Runa into the floor.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Every... single... day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog