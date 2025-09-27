Parents arrested for assaulting 2-year-old daughter, failing to provide her with medical treatment, resulting in her death

A 26-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife have been arrested on suspicion of abusing their 2-year-old daughter and failing to provide her with necessary medical treatment, resulting in her death.

According to police, Haru Taira, a construction worker, and his wife, Nanami, who is unemployed, are accused of assaulting their daughter Runa at their apartment in Wakayama City between last fall and early July, NHK reported. The couple have since moved to Kinokawa City in Wakayama Prefecture.

On the morning of July 10, Nanami called 119, and said her daughter was suffering from heatstroke and not breathing.

At the hospital, doctors noticed bruises on Runa's body and a cut on her chin. Nanami told the hospital that Runa had suffered bruises because she had fallen off a jungle gym a week earlier.

Runa died later that day. The cause of death was traumatic shock.

A CT scan performed on her also revealed a fractured jaw, and the hospital notified the police.

Police said Runa weighed approximately 6 kg, about half the average weight for a 2-year-old.

Police said both parents, who were arrested on Friday, have admitted to the allegation and quoted them as saying they didn't take Runa to a hospital for fear of being suspected of abuse.

They also admitted that they did not provide her with enough food, and hit her in the face and head, police said.

Regarding the jaw injury, Nanami told police she slammed Runa into the floor.

