Parents arrested for child abuse after beating 1-year-old daughter unconscious

Police in Sakaide City, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man and his 20-year-old wife on suspicion of abusing their one-year-old daughter.

According to police, Yuki Nishimura, a demolition worker, and his wife Saori allegedly beat and slapped their 17-month-old daughter at their home at around 11 p.m. on Sept 29, Fuji TV reported. The girl lost consciousness and her parents took her to hospital where doctors said she had suffered an acute subdural hematoma.

Police said the girl remains unconscious and in a critical condition.

The couple have three children — a two-year-old son, their injured daughter and a four-month-old son.

Police said they have admitted to hitting their daughter because she often wouldn’t listen to them.

