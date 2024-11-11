 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Parents arrested for not reporting death of 2-month-old son

0 Comments
OKAYAMA

Police in Tsuyama City, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man and his 22-year-old wife for not reporting the death of their two-month-old son and keeping his body at their home.

According to police, Ryota Omori messaged a friend early on Sunday morning, in which he said “My child has died and I don't know what to do. I need help,” NHK reported. After being unable to contact him again during the day, the friend called the police on Monday.

Police went to the apartment and found Omori and his wife Runa. The body of their son, Soki, was found in another room.

Both parents were arrested on suspicions of abandoning a body. Police quoted Omori as saying, “When we woke up on Saturday, he was dead and we don’t know why.” 

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Emergency Disasters

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Winter Illuminations in Japan (Excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Stories About Toxic Work Environments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Women Samurai in Japanese History

Savvy Tokyo

Karasawa Cirque

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo