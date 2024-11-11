Parents arrested for not reporting death of 2-month-old son

Police in Tsuyama City, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man and his 22-year-old wife for not reporting the death of their two-month-old son and keeping his body at their home.

According to police, Ryota Omori messaged a friend early on Sunday morning, in which he said “My child has died and I don't know what to do. I need help,” NHK reported. After being unable to contact him again during the day, the friend called the police on Monday.

Police went to the apartment and found Omori and his wife Runa. The body of their son, Soki, was found in another room.

Both parents were arrested on suspicions of abandoning a body. Police quoted Omori as saying, “When we woke up on Saturday, he was dead and we don’t know why.”

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today