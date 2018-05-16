Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Parents arrested for starving 1-year-old son to death

SAITAMA

Police arrested a couple in their 20s on Wednesday for allegedly starving to death their 1-year-old son who was found weighing just 3.8 kilograms, less than half the average weight for a child of his age.

Kenshiro Yamabe and his wife Hitomi, both 25, are alleged to have starved their son Haruto in October last year in their apartment in Okegawa in Saitama Prefecture.

The couple made an emergency call after their son fell unconscious. They have admitted to the allegation, saying they only gave him milk when he cried, according to the police.

As there were no signs of physical abuse on the boy's body, the police believe he died as a result of being deprived of food over an extended period of time.

The boy's older brothers aged 4 and 3 have no health problems and the police are investigating why only Haruto was deprived of food.

My heart goes out to the little one. What goes through the minds of parents that have two older children to allow this to happen.

Better get a DNA test on that baby who died. Want to bet he wasnt one of the parents child?

