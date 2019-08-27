Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Parents arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill son

NAGASAKI

Police in Nagasaki said Tuesday they have arrested a 54-year-old man and his 44-year-old wife on suspicion of attempting to kill their high school son by driving their car into the sea in Isahaya City. 

According to police reports, the suspect, Ken Hayashida, his wife, and their son sustained fractured arms and ribs, as well as other injuries, but none are life-threatening. The teenage son was seated in the back seat of the car when it plunged five meters into the sea at around 2:40 p.m. on July 2. 

The incident was seen by a fisherman who called 119.

Police waited until Hayashida and his wife recovered before arresting him and his wife on Monday. Hayashida was quoted as saying, "I tried to force my son to die with me," but gave no motive.

