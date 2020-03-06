Parents arrested over fatal abuse of 4-year-old daughter in 2017

Police in Ina, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife on suspicion of fatally abusing their 4-year-old daughter in December 2017.

Police said Yuki Iwai, who is self-employed, and his wife Masumi, who works part-time, were charged Friday with parental neglect resulting in the death of their daughter Kokoro, Fuji TV reported. Kokoro died from hypothermia on Dec 21, 2017, after her mother took her to a hospital. Police said doctors found more than 10 bruises on her arms, legs and stomach. An autopsy also revealed that she had suffered malnutrition.

Police said Kokoro’s parents had been underfeeding her from October 2017 and had subjected her to physical abuse on a regular basis from November, including hitting her on the back with a three-kilogram dumbbell. Police said both parents have admitted to the charge and said they were trying to discipline their daughter at first to properly toilet train her.

In July of 2016, Kokoro was seen wandering by herself, crying, outside her home in the rain by a neighbor. The neighbor noticed bruises on the girl and notified a child welfare center. When an official later visited the home, Kokoro’s mother said her daughter had got the bruises when she fell over.

