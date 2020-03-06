Parents arrested over fatal abuse of 4-year-old daughter in 2017

Police in Ina, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife on suspicion of fatally abusing their 4-year-old daughter in December 2017.
Police said Yuki Iwai, who is self-employed, and his wife Masumi, who works part-time, were charged Friday with parental neglect resulting in the death of their daughter Kokoro, Fuji TV reported. Kokoro died from hypothermia on Dec 21, 2017, after her mother took her to a hospital. Police said doctors found more than 10 bruises on her arms, legs and stomach. An autopsy also revealed that she had suffered malnutrition.
Police said Kokoro’s parents had been underfeeding her from October 2017 and had subjected her to physical abuse on a regular basis from November, including hitting her on the back with a three-kilogram dumbbell. Police said both parents have admitted to the charge and said they were trying to discipline their daughter at first to properly toilet train her.
In July of 2016, Kokoro was seen wandering by herself, crying, outside her home in the rain by a neighbor. The neighbor noticed bruises on the girl and notified a child welfare center. When an official later visited the home, Kokoro’s mother said her daughter had got the bruises when she fell over.© Japan Today
Fighto!
If the charges are proven , these filthy child abusers and killers MUST be hung from their necks until death. It is quite simply the only option available to punish the heinous crimes alleged.
Rest in Peace little Kokoro, up with angels.
Derek Grebe
Fighto - I'm with you up to a point. It breaks my heart when these stories appear week after week after week.
My only caveat is that death by hanging takes approx. 3 seconds if done correctly. That is much better than these monsters deserve. A little malnutrition and exposure to cold would be a good prelude. What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.
James Stowe
You know it's highly likely both parents were abused in a similar fashion.
Still I don't want them living next door to me. Maybe best to just put them to sleep.
Random
I wonder how many times a toddler has to ‘fall over’ before an official decides it really abuse.
Vince Black
Hang them both. It’s the only way to make sure they’ve learned their lesson. Killing is never good, but is necessary at times, this is one of those times.
Choke them.