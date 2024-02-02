Parents charged over death of 10-month-old son they left in car last summer

Police in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, have sent papers to prosecutors on a 27-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife who were arrested on suspicion of parental neglect resulting in death after they left their 10-month-old son in their car while they went shopping last August.

According to the indictment, the couple left the boy in their car between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. while they were shopping at a Costco store in Yahatanishi Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said the temperature that day rose to about 50 degrees inside the car. The child died later that day of dehydration and heatstroke.

Police said six people, including five family members and a female acquaintance, drove to Costco. Everybody, except the 10-month-old boy, got out of the car at the same time and headed for the store. The father told police he thought his wife was going to bring the youngest boy, while his wife said she believed her husband was bringing him.

The group split up and shopped separately and didn’t realize what had happened until they returned to the car.

© Japan Today