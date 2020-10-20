Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

No jail for parents who left daughters at home while they used COVID cash handout for hotel stay

5 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

The parents of 3-year-old and 1-year-old girls were given a suspended prison sentence Tuesday for leaving their daughters at home in Kagoshima while they stayed at a hotel for more than a week after receiving the government's COVID-19 cash handouts.

Mitsugu Yamamoto, 28, and his wife Kazuki, 24, charged with parental neglect, were sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years. In his ruling, Judge Kanji Tomita at the Kagoshima District Court said, "It was a crime that posed a high risk to life," particularly for the smaller girl who was found dehydrated.

Although prosecutors demanded a prison term of two years for the couple, the court permitted a suspension as the mother has expressed her intention to take care of the girls by heeding the advice of social workers and her own parent, he said.

The couple stayed at a budget hotel in Kagoshima between July 11 and 21, and returned home several times to feed their daughters but not at all between July 15 and 20, according to the ruling. Both have admitted to the allegations.

During their trial, the mother said they thought of using the cash handouts of 100,000 yen per person given to all residents in Japan to pay the hotel bill, because she was "tired from work and wanted to get away from child care at a messy home."

Currently, the two girls have no health problems, according to the couple's lawyer.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

You don't have any grandparents to help with the kids? Husband and wife. Both involved.

Even one day is not acceptable to leave children so young... You did it for more then a week? Some crazy stuff right there.

I'm glad the children are ok. This could have been a lot worse.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

"tired from work and wanted to get away from child care at a messy home."

Breathtaking. Between telework and distance learning we're all exhausted. Yeah, I'll bet her mother had some "advice" for her!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yet marijuana users routinely get locked up. Good grief.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Absolute scum of the earth. The poor kids should have been removed from these two pigs by the authorities. Im sure this is not the first time that they have neglected or abused these poor girls.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

*Judge Kanji Tomita at the Kagoshima District Court said, "It was a crime that posed a high risk to life," particularly for the smaller girl who was found dehydrated.*

Yet you delivered a suspended sentence. Further evidence that the Japanese “justice” system is a farce.

This judge should be charged along with the parents of these little ones experience any further harm by their “parents.”

4 ( +4 / -0 )

The justice system in Japan is pathetic! This is a disaster waiting to happen and sooner or later these parents will kill their daughters through their reckless behavior! The judge delivering this judgment should also be held accountable when that happens...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Currently, the two girls have no health problems, according to the couple's lawyer.

Taking their lawyer's word for it? Does he moonlight in developmental psychology?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog