No jail for parents who left daughters at home while they used COVID cash handout for hotel stay

The parents of 3-year-old and 1-year-old girls were given a suspended prison sentence Tuesday for leaving their daughters at home in Kagoshima while they stayed at a hotel for more than a week after receiving the government's COVID-19 cash handouts.
Mitsugu Yamamoto, 28, and his wife Kazuki, 24, charged with parental neglect, were sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years. In his ruling, Judge Kanji Tomita at the Kagoshima District Court said, "It was a crime that posed a high risk to life," particularly for the smaller girl who was found dehydrated.
Although prosecutors demanded a prison term of two years for the couple, the court permitted a suspension as the mother has expressed her intention to take care of the girls by heeding the advice of social workers and her own parent, he said.
The couple stayed at a budget hotel in Kagoshima between July 11 and 21, and returned home several times to feed their daughters but not at all between July 15 and 20, according to the ruling. Both have admitted to the allegations.
During their trial, the mother said they thought of using the cash handouts of 100,000 yen per person given to all residents in Japan to pay the hotel bill, because she was "tired from work and wanted to get away from child care at a messy home."
Currently, the two girls have no health problems, according to the couple's lawyer.© KYODO
ReasonandWisdomNippon
You don't have any grandparents to help with the kids? Husband and wife. Both involved.
Even one day is not acceptable to leave children so young... You did it for more then a week? Some crazy stuff right there.
I'm glad the children are ok. This could have been a lot worse.
Desert Tortoise
Breathtaking. Between telework and distance learning we're all exhausted. Yeah, I'll bet her mother had some "advice" for her!
Freddy Freeway
Yet marijuana users routinely get locked up. Good grief.
Fighto!
Absolute scum of the earth. The poor kids should have been removed from these two pigs by the authorities. Im sure this is not the first time that they have neglected or abused these poor girls.
P. Smith
*Judge Kanji Tomita at the Kagoshima District Court said, "It was a crime that posed a high risk to life," particularly for the smaller girl who was found dehydrated.*
Yet you delivered a suspended sentence. Further evidence that the Japanese “justice” system is a farce.
This judge should be charged along with the parents of these little ones experience any further harm by their “parents.”
Joanne
The justice system in Japan is pathetic! This is a disaster waiting to happen and sooner or later these parents will kill their daughters through their reckless behavior! The judge delivering this judgment should also be held accountable when that happens...
Mickelicious
Taking their lawyer's word for it? Does he moonlight in developmental psychology?