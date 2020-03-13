Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Parents get 13 years for letting 33-year-old schizophrenic daughter freeze to death

1 Comment
OSAKA

The Osaka District Court has sentenced a 57-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife to 13 years in prison for parental neglect resulting in the death of their 33-year-old schizophrenic daughter whom they kept confined in a room at their home in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, for 15 years.

According to the court ruling on Thursday, Yasutaka Kakimoto ands wife Yukari kept their daughter Airi in a small room fitted with a double door that could be unlocked only from the outside. Inside the unheated room, there was a makeshift toilet and a tube designed to allow the woman to drink water from a tank sitting outside. 

About 10 outdoor surveillance cameras were installed at the house in case any visitors should come. A two-meter-high fence surrounded the house.

The Kakimotos reported Airi’s death to the police in December 2017. An autopsy revealed she had frozen to death and that she was in a state of extreme malnutrition, weighing only 19 kilograms and standing 145 centimeters tall. 

The Kaimotos told the court they confined Airi to the tiny room for around 15 years because they said her mental illness made her violent. 

Airi was diagnosed as being schizophrenic when she was 17, the court heard.

© Japan Today/Kyodo

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

weighing only 19 kilograms

Jesus! This is very hard to read without wanting to cry.

Rest In Peace.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

What does LIVING mean to you? #5

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Top 5 Useless (But Funny) Alternative Mask Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 10, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Readers’ Photos In Japan: Febuary 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog