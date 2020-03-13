Parents get 13 years for letting 33-year-old schizophrenic daughter freeze to death

The Osaka District Court has sentenced a 57-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife to 13 years in prison for parental neglect resulting in the death of their 33-year-old schizophrenic daughter whom they kept confined in a room at their home in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, for 15 years.

According to the court ruling on Thursday, Yasutaka Kakimoto ands wife Yukari kept their daughter Airi in a small room fitted with a double door that could be unlocked only from the outside. Inside the unheated room, there was a makeshift toilet and a tube designed to allow the woman to drink water from a tank sitting outside.

About 10 outdoor surveillance cameras were installed at the house in case any visitors should come. A two-meter-high fence surrounded the house.

The Kakimotos reported Airi’s death to the police in December 2017. An autopsy revealed she had frozen to death and that she was in a state of extreme malnutrition, weighing only 19 kilograms and standing 145 centimeters tall.

The Kaimotos told the court they confined Airi to the tiny room for around 15 years because they said her mental illness made her violent.

Airi was diagnosed as being schizophrenic when she was 17, the court heard.

