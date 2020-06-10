Parents sent to prosecutors for abusing 6-year-old daughter

A 45-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife have been sent to prosecutors after they were arrested on suspicion of abusing their six-year-old daughter in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office, Takashi Koyama and his wife Saeka, who are both restaurant employees, abused their daughter (then 5) by placing her head-first in a garbage can at their home on March 10, Sankei Shimbun reported. Takashi is also accused of using a PET bottle to beat Saeka multiple times.

Police said Saeka was taken to hospital where doctors diagnosed her as having suffered subcutaneous bleeding in the head. The hospital notified a child welfare center.

Police said both parents have admitted to the charge, and quoted them as saying they did it because Saeka would “freeze” whenever they said something to her.

