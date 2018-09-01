Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Part-time convenience store worker arrested for stealing ¥2 mil from store

SAGA

A 49-year-old part-time worker at a convenience store in Kanzaki, Saga Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of stealing 2 million yen from the store, police said Sunday.

According to police, a customer came into the store at around 4:50 a.m. Saturday and thought it odd that there were no employees. The customer called police who subsequently learned that 2 million yen in cash had been taken from the register and the office safe.

An alert was issued for Katsuya Ishihara, the employee who was supposed to be on duty overnight, and he was detained with the money in his possession in a car parking lot in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, later Saturday morning.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

did you really think you would not get caught?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Just plain dumb

0 ( +0 / -0 )

