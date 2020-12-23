Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Part-time Saga City employee arrested for assaulting, threatening to kill former subordinate

TOKYO

A 51-year-old part-time Saga City government employee has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting and threatening to kill his former subordinate, a man in his 40s, in a car parking lot. 

According to police, the incident occurred just past 8 a.m. on Dec 14. The suspect, Masaki Taniguchi, allegedly punched the victim in the face multiple times and threatened to kill him for blocking his calls, Fuji TV reported. 

Taniguchi has been working as a part-time employee on a one-year contract at Saga City Hall. He was previously a permanent worker until March of this year.  

Police said Taniguchi has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I did not use violence or threaten to kill him.”

