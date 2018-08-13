Partially skeletonized body of murdered woman found in Niigata forest

Police in Tokamachi City, Niigata Prefecture, are investigating the death of a woman whose partially skeletonized body was found in a mountain forest on Saturday. Police said a knife was protruding from her back, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the body was found at around 4:20 p.m. Saturday by a man in his 40s who was riding his motorbike in the area.

An autopsy revealed that besides several stab wounds in her back, the woman had sustained bone fractures and that she had been dead for at least a week to 10 days.

Police said the woman appeared to be in her 20s. She was 163 cms tall and was wearing a black sweater, light blue pants but no shoes. Police said her clothes were not disheveled and there were no means of identification on the body.

