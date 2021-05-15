Parts of cat's body found at Kobe apartment building

The severed limbs and tail of a cat have been found on the grounds of an apartment building in Kobe, police said.

According to police, the grisly discovery was made at around 12:15 p.m. Friday on a ground floor pathway leading into the building in Hyogo Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police searched the area but could not find the head or body of the cat.

There was no blood, indicating the cat was killed elsewhere and the body parts brought to the apartment building, probably in a bag, police said, adding they are analyzing surveillance camera footage to see if they can identify the perpetrator.

