Passenger injured by pepper spray in Tokyo subway following argument over face mask

A male passenger sustained minor injuries after being pepper sprayed at a subway station in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward on Tuesday.
According to police, the incident occurred around 12:40 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Witnesses told police that the victim, who is in his 40s, was arguing with a male passenger who had not covered his nose with a face mask. After scolding him for not wearing the mask properly, the victim got off the train with the suspect at Kudanshita Station. There, the two got into a scuffle on the Hanzomon Line platform. The man in his 40s was then pepper sprayed and fell to the ground.
The victim was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
According to police, the two men were not acquainted before the incident. The suspect, who is believed to be in his 30s, fled Kudanshita Station.© Japan Today
5 Comments
Login to comment
shogun36
Some people just want to see the world burn.
Boaty_McBoatyface
Another nutter. Naive as it may sound, it's disturbing to learn how many nutters there really are out here in Tokyo after reading these JT articles daily.
Youkai
omg ...
violence should never be an option still I can actually understand both sides.
In theory it is good that the victim told the perpetrator that he was doing something wrong/bad but then again I'd also get super pissed if someone wouldn't stop pestering me at all.
It sounds like that guy followed him, if he wasn't okay with it he could have either talked to an official employee who has authority at the train station or just walk away, its not like train stations in Japan are so super small ...
El Rata
Only pepper sprayed him? That's why I don't use trains, if someone dared to confront me about my maskless face, it would turn ugly quickly.
Bjorn Tomention
Some one wasn't wearing a mask properly wow, this guy should have just called an emotional support person and request some counseling............
pudus
" the two got into a scuffle"
"pepper sprayed at a subway station in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward on Tuesday."
wow, Chiyoda Ward/Chiyoda ku, is an upper class area near the imperial palace, surprised such an incident happened in that "nice", business and, usually "quite safe" metro area.
Do the hustle
Some aggressive creep that thinks he’s the mask police. I’m glad he got pepper sprayed. He deserved it.