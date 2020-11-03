Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Passenger injured by pepper spray in Tokyo subway following argument over face mask

5 Comments
TOKYO

A male passenger sustained minor injuries after being pepper sprayed at a subway station in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:40 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Witnesses told police that the victim, who is in his 40s, was arguing with a male passenger who had not covered his nose with a face mask. After scolding him for not wearing the mask properly, the victim got off the train with the suspect at Kudanshita Station. There, the two got into a scuffle on the Hanzomon Line platform. The man in his 40s was then pepper sprayed and fell to the ground.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

According to police, the two men were not acquainted before the incident. The suspect, who is believed to be in his 30s, fled Kudanshita Station.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

Some people just want to see the world burn.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Another nutter. Naive as it may sound, it's disturbing to learn how many nutters there really are out here in Tokyo after reading these JT articles daily.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

omg ...

violence should never be an option still I can actually understand both sides.

In theory it is good that the victim told the perpetrator that he was doing something wrong/bad but then again I'd also get super pissed if someone wouldn't stop pestering me at all.

It sounds like that guy followed him, if he wasn't okay with it he could have either talked to an official employee who has authority at the train station or just walk away, its not like train stations in Japan are so super small ...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Only pepper sprayed him? That's why I don't use trains, if someone dared to confront me about my maskless face, it would turn ugly quickly.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Some one wasn't wearing a mask properly wow, this guy should have just called an emotional support person and request some counseling............

1 ( +2 / -1 )

" the two got into a scuffle"

"pepper sprayed at a subway station in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward on Tuesday."

wow, Chiyoda Ward/Chiyoda ku, is an upper class area near the imperial palace, surprised such an incident happened in that "nice", business and, usually "quite safe" metro area.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Some aggressive creep that thinks he’s the mask police. I’m glad he got pepper sprayed. He deserved it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo