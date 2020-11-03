Passenger injured by pepper spray in Tokyo subway following argument over face mask

A male passenger sustained minor injuries after being pepper sprayed at a subway station in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:40 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Witnesses told police that the victim, who is in his 40s, was arguing with a male passenger who had not covered his nose with a face mask. After scolding him for not wearing the mask properly, the victim got off the train with the suspect at Kudanshita Station. There, the two got into a scuffle on the Hanzomon Line platform. The man in his 40s was then pepper sprayed and fell to the ground.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

According to police, the two men were not acquainted before the incident. The suspect, who is believed to be in his 30s, fled Kudanshita Station.

