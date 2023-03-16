Patient in Aomori hospital dies after being assaulted

Police in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, are investigating the death of a 73-year-old hospital patient who was severely beaten while in bed.

According to police, a hospital employee, making the rounds of the wards, found Igezumi Takahashi in his bed, bleeding from a head wound, at around 11:45 p.m. on March 12, local media reported. Police said Takahashi had bruises on his head and upper body and died the next morning.

Takahashi had been in a four-bed room in the psychiatric unit of Michinoku Memorial Hospital. The other three beds were all occupied at the time.

The hospital said the front entrance is locked at night. Police said they are questioning staff and the three men who were in the same room as Takahashi.

