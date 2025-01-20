Patient stabs doctor at psychiatric clinic in Osaka Prefecture

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill a 62-year-old doctor at a psychiatric clinic in Izumiotsu City, Osaka Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:55 p.m. on Monday. Kyodo News reported that a receptionist at the clinic called 110, reporting that "a man came into the examination room with a knife, swung it at a doctor and ran away."

Police said the man stabbed the doctor, who is also the director of the clinic, in the abdomen.

About an hour later, he was apprehended by police at his home and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was carrying a rehabilitation handbook for people with physical disabilities.

Police said the suspect had been visiting the clinic on a regular basis. Prior to the stabbing, he had finished a session with the doctor. He left and then came back and stabbed the doctor.

The doctor sustained minor injuries. There were nurses and other patients at the clinic at the time, but they were unharmed.

