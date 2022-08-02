Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Pedestrian attacked by sword-wielding man in Kanagawa

3 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, are looking for man who attacked a pedestrian with a sword on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. Kyodo News reported that a passerby called 110 and said a man was bleeding from a head wound after having been attacked on the street by another man wielding a sword.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital where doctors said his head wounds were not life-threatening. Police said he told them that he cut himself with a knife, though no knife was found.

The male suspect fled the scene. Police are analyzing street surveillance camera footage to try and identify him. They are also questioning the victim about his relationship with the assailant.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

They are also questioning the victim about his relationship with the assailant.

I can help them with this. Probably not a very friendly relationship would be my guess.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Your friendly neighborhood Yak syndicate will make sure this case disappears from public view.

The victim is already preparing his Frankie Pentangeli report.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Attacked with a sword, gave some made-up story to the cops, what Derek said. The guy is still alive, so probably a "friendly warning".

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Iconic Torii Gates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kawaguchi Asama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Family Living: Toranomon Hills Residential Tower

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

ComRezi is Revolutionizing the Apartment Experience in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Hidden Past”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog

How to Donate Hair in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Certifications to boost your resume for English Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-7

Savvy Tokyo