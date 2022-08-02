Pedestrian attacked by sword-wielding man in Kanagawa

Police in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, are looking for man who attacked a pedestrian with a sword on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. Kyodo News reported that a passerby called 110 and said a man was bleeding from a head wound after having been attacked on the street by another man wielding a sword.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital where doctors said his head wounds were not life-threatening. Police said he told them that he cut himself with a knife, though no knife was found.

The male suspect fled the scene. Police are analyzing street surveillance camera footage to try and identify him. They are also questioning the victim about his relationship with the assailant.

