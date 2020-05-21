Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in police chase

A woman pedestrian was hit and killed by a car being chased by police in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred on National Route One in Ota Ward at 12:50 p.m., Fuji TV reported. About 15 minutes earlier, the 31-year-old female driver of the car had taken off while being questioned by police after they had received a report about a car moving about suspiciously in Shinagawa Ward.

During the one-kilometer chase, the car went through several red traffic lights, then sped along a sidewalk for about 60 meters, hit another car and finally a concrete wall surrounding a garden outside an apartment building. A 34-year-old woman was walking by when she got caught up in the crash. The woman, Yu Takahashi, was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries shortly after arrival.

The driver of the car, Marisa Nakagawa, works at a restaurant in Kawasaki City. She was later arrested at a nearby apartment, where she fled to on foot after the accident.

Police quoted Nakagawa as saying, “I remember taking off in my car after being questioned by the police, but I can’t recall the details of what happened after that.”

Police on Wednesday said Nakagawa told them that prior to the incident, she had taken too much medication for an unspecified condition.

