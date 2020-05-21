Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in police chase

0 Comments
TOKYO

A woman pedestrian was hit and killed by a car being chased by police in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred on National Route One in Ota Ward at 12:50 p.m., Fuji TV reported. About 15 minutes earlier, the 31-year-old female driver of the car had taken off while being questioned by police after they had received a report about a car moving about suspiciously in Shinagawa Ward.

During the one-kilometer chase, the car went through several red traffic lights, then sped along a sidewalk for about 60 meters, hit another car and finally a concrete wall surrounding a garden outside an apartment building. A 34-year-old woman was walking by when she got caught up in the crash. The woman, Yu Takahashi, was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries shortly after arrival.

The driver of the car, Marisa Nakagawa, works at a restaurant in Kawasaki City. She was later arrested at a nearby apartment, where she fled to on foot after the accident.

Police quoted Nakagawa as saying, “I remember taking off in my car after being questioned by the police, but I can’t recall the details of what happened after that.”

Police on Wednesday said Nakagawa told them that prior to the incident, she had taken too much medication for an unspecified condition.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Terribly sad story all round. Life is hard sometimes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Police on Wednesday said Nakagawa told them that prior to the incident, she had taken too much medication for an unspecified condition.

Then don´t drive! That is not an excuse.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Many women and children first to die in Japan those days.

So sad.

Medication does not make you so craey as to lose total control of yourself. Was it rather drugs ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Meet the Japanese Yokai That Will Save us From the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Label For Everyone: The Many Types Of Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Living In A Small Japanese Home As A Family Of Three

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2020: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Going to the Movies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Iga Ueno Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon