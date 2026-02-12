People in Japan scammed out of record ¥324 billion in 2025

People in Japan were swindled out of a record 324.11 billion yen ($2.1 billion) in 2025 in investment and romance scams on social media, as well as other kinds of fraud, with the amount soaring 62.8 percent from the previous year, police data showed Thursday.

The number of investment scams via social media nearly doubled from the previous year to 9,538, up 48.7 percent, with scammers stealing about 127.47 billion yen in total, up 46.3 percent, according to preliminary figures released by the National Police Agency.

By age bracket, people in their 50s fell victim to this type of scam in the largest numbers, followed by those in their 60s and their 40s, the data showed.

As for romance scams on social media, in which criminals use fake online identities to earn the trust and affection of victims, the number of cases rose to 5,604, up 46.5 percent, and the stolen amount increased by 37.8 percent to 55.22 billion yen.

People in their 50s again ranked highest among victims of romance scams, followed by those in their 40s and 60s, with cases using matching apps accounting for more than 30 percent.

Crimes described as "special fraud" cases, in which criminals impersonate relatives and officials to swindle victims out of their money, netted a record 141.42 billion yen, nearly double from the previous year. About 70 percent of the amount came from cases in which scammers posed as members of the police.

The number of special fraud cases was up by 31.9 percent to 27,758. In about 60 percent of the instances, the victims were instructed to send money via online banking systems or ATMs.

The number of criminal offenses investigated in 2025, including fraud, rose for the fourth consecutive year, totaling 774,142, surpassing the figure logged in pre-pandemic 2019, according to the data.

