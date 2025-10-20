Pepper spray used on Tokyo train during dispute over priority seats

A train on the Yamanote line in Tokyo

A woman was arrested after allegedly releasing pepper spray inside a train in central Tokyo on Monday during a quarrel over priority seating, injuring two men, police said.

The incident occurred at around 7:45 p.m. aboard a train on the Yamanote line between JR Komagome and Sugamo stations.

The woman, in her 30s, got into an argument with a passenger who admonished her for shoving her way to the specially designated section and sitting down, according to the police.

Two male passengers, both in their 60s, sustained minor injuries as she allegedly unleashed the spray in their direction.

A station employee called 110 at Otsuka Station in Toshima Ward, reporting the incident.

Priority seats are intended for passengers in need, including the elderly, people with disabilities, pregnant women and those with babies.

The woman admitted to the charges, saying she carried the pepper spray for protection.

The incident affected around 4,500 passengers, operator JR East said, as the train in question was stopped at Otsuka Station for a while, delaying a total of four trains.

© KYODO